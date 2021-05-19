newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Exclusive - EU wants firm pledges from tech giants in fake news fight

By Foo Yun Chee
msn.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) - Facebook, Alphabet unit Google and other tech giants will have to pledge to do more to curb the monetisation of false information through advertisement placements, according to a European Commission document seen by Reuters. The EU executive also wants smaller social media or search services, private messaging...

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Tech Companies#Pledges#Fake News#Eu#Media Companies#European Tech#Reuters#Alphabet#European Commission#Mozilla#Tiktok#Code#Giants#Issue Based Ads#Online Advertisements#Ad Exchanges#Platforms#Ad Tech Companies#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related
Internetadexchanger.com

Facebook Transatlantic Data Transfers In Peril; Upstarts Threaten The Holdcos

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. The Irish aren’t so lucky, at least not for Facebook, which could lose its ability to transfer data from the European Union to the US. On Friday, Ireland’s High Court issued a ruling that allows the country’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) to continue with an investigation that might put the kibosh on transatlantic data transfers, Reuters reports. In August, the DPC, which is Facebook’s lead regulator in the EU, launched an inquiry and issued a provisional order which found that Facebook’s main mechanism for transferring data to the US “cannot be used in practice.” Facebook challenged the legitimacy of the inquiry overall and of the finding in particular, claiming that they could lead to “devastating” and “irreversible” consequences for its business, which relies heavily on processing user data to serve targeted ads. The High Court was not swayed. Welp.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EU eyes another go at more unified European business taxation

BRUSSELS, May 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission wants to propose in 2023 a more unified way of taxing companies in the European Union, hoping that such rules, which have failed to win support in the past, will stand a better chance if they follow global OECD solutions expected this year.
SoftwareBay Net

Choosing the Best Legal Tech for Your Firm

In this day and age, working without technology is nearly impossible. Firms that continue to reject technology often find themselves far behind their competitors. There is really no reason to reject technology anyway. It can be incredibly helpful in the legal field, as well as in other industries. Technology can make your job easier by automating certain tasks and giving you more time to focus on tasks that can’t be automated.
BusinessThe Guardian

Privacy activists are winning fights with tech giants. Why does victory feel hollow?

For privacy activists, 2021 brings one big victory after another. First, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced in March that it would stop tracking individual users as they roam from site to site. This decision was part of Alphabet’s broader campaign to phase out the use of third-party cookies – an old but controversial technology, increasingly blamed for today’s lax culture of data-sharing.
HealthMedscape News

Tech Giants Are Moving Into Healthcare

Advances in medicine and communications are happening so fast that soon a daughter will receive an alert when her mother's activities show hints of future Alzheimer's disease. A smartphone will be able to synthesize a person's data on blood pressure, sleep patterns, and oxygen levels and send information to a designated physician when a pattern of concern emerges.
BusinessEngadget

Tech giants want the US to fund domestic chip production

American tech companies (not to mention car makers) are feeling the pinch of chip shortages, and they're banding together in hopes of bringing more production to the US. A string of tech giants have formed the Semiconductors in America Coalition to land funding for the recently enacted CHIPS for America Act, which greenlit incentives for domestic chip manufacturing and research but didn't supply the necessary money.
Jobsfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Do you want to work at Google? The tech giant is looking for talent in Mexico for its new hub in CDMX

If one of your dreams is to work at Google , this interests you. The technology giant announced that it will create a Google Cloud technical support center in Mexico City (CDMX) for clients globally. For this reason, they began the search for Mexican talent to join the 'hub' . Engineers in systems, cybernetics, application development, telecommunications and specialists in big data, among others, can already apply in Google Careers .
Businessrecord-courier.com

Protect local journalism by allowing compensation from Big Tech firms using news content

Quality local journalism is essential to creating an informed and engaged public and ensuring a thriving democracy. But local journalism has been a victim of Big Tech’s dominant practices for years. Google and Facebook use — and benefit from — our news content and audiences, but they don’t return value to news publishers. That’s why we’re asking Congress to support the “Journalism Competition and Preservation Act.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon removing Chinese tech giant from blacklist after court loss

The Pentagon on Tuesday officially said Chinese tech giant Xiaomi Corp. will be taken off of a Trump-era blacklist that had prevented U.S. investment in the company. Lawyers for the Defense Department and Xiaomi on Tuesday said in a joint filing in D.C. federal court that it had agreed on the removal of the smartphone maker from the blacklist after a U.S. court in March granted a preliminary injunction against former President Trump ’s January designation of Xiaomi as one of several Communist Chinese military companies, or CCMCs.
BusinessKearney Hub

Selfish tech giants strangling journalism

Tech giants such as Google and Facebook enjoy enormous advantages under the law. They not only decide what material will appear online on their platforms; they also decide how much compensation — if any — will go to the organizations that actually produce that content. News publishers produce an immense...
Indiamilwaukeesun.com

'EU stands firmly with India in this challenging time'

Porto [Portugal], May 9 (ANI): After the India-EU Leaders' Meeting on Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed solidarity with India and said that European Union (EU) stands with the country in the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was for us a very historical moment to...
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

EU leaders pledge Brussels' role in fight against poverty

EU leaders stressed on Friday the importance of fighting poverty and inequality as the continent emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, but member states remain divided about Brussels' role in rebuilding a fair economy. "With unemployment and inequalities increasing due to the pandemic, it is important to channel resources where they are most needed to strengthen our economies and to focus our policy efforts on equal opportunities."
BusinessBirmingham Star

Microsoft pledges to store European cloud data in EU

Microsoft pledged to process and store all European cloud-based client data in the European Union amid unease in the region over the reach of US legislation on personal data collection. Microsoft president Brad Smith stressed the company was committed to the EU's vision for a "Europe Fit for the Digital...
Businessharrisondaily.com

Microsoft pledges to let EU users keep data inside bloc

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft is pledging to let business and public sector customers in the European Union keep cloud computing data inside the 27-nation bloc to avert concerns about U.S. government …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
BusinessBBC

Tech firm Igale creating 100 jobs in Belfast

A London-based technology firm is creating 100 jobs in Belfast. Igale develops software projects for the defence, aircraft and construction sectors. It will base its operations in Northern Ireland at the Catalyst hub in the city's Titanic Quarter. The company said it had considered a number of locations for the...