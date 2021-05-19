Bill Gates was wearing his wedding ring at a virtual event nearly 2 weeks after announcing his divorce

When I first found out that Mr. and Mrs. Bill Gates would be divorcing after 27 years of marriage earlier this week, I thought immediately of Holly Golightly — the classic American gold-digger immortalized by Audrey Hepburn in the admittedly loose but arguably more famous film adaptation of Truman Capote’s 1958 novella, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. In the film, Holly maintains a constantly updated list of the richest men in America under 50, which always struck me as a particularly impressive feat in the pre-internet era. While Bill Gates would have exceeded Holly’s desired age range, I imagine she probably would’ve made an exception for a potential suitor of Gates’ fame and net worth, and I could picture her immediately setting to work figuring out how to scheme her way into his social circle, seeking more than just $50 for the powder room.