Bill Gates was wearing his wedding ring at a virtual event nearly 2 weeks after announcing his divorce

By insider@insider.com (Katie Canales,Allana Akhtar)
msn.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their divorce on May 3. Gates's talk at a virtual event Wednesday was his first public appearance since the announcement. He was seen in the virtual conversation with his wedding band on his left ring finger. See more stories on Insider's business page.

