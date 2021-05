The transfer portal is a busy place for college football players and coaches these days. Designed to make it easier for players to gauge interest in a potential transfer, the hub is livelier than ever this offseason and figures to be that way in the future now that the NCAA is giving players the ability to transfer once in their careers without having to sit out a season. West Virginia is no stranger to the portal, be that for additions or losses. In Neal Brown's two seasons as head coach, he's added several players, said goodbye to far more and even welcomed players as transfers who later left as transfers. Impressive!