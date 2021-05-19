PM Prep-Segue

newsbreak-logo
DANNY MASTERSON PRELIMINARY HEARING CONTINUES IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wheels of justice continue to turn in the case of “That 70s Show” actor Danny Masterson. For a second straight day in Los Angeles, a judge will hear testimony from one of three women who claim Masterson raped them. Yesterday the first accuser was on the stand. The woman, identified only as Jen B., says she and Masterson were part of a circle of friends. She testified that once, she went to his home, asked for a vodka drink — and woke up as Masterson was raping her. If a judge finds prosecutors have presented enough evidence for a jury to hear, he’ll order Masterson to stand trial. The case is one of the few of the #MeToo era to result in criminal charges.

T.I. AND TAMEKA HARRIS ACCUSED OF SEX ABUSE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s one thing for an individual celebrity to be accused of sexual abuse — but in this case, authorities in Los Angeles are looking into sex abuse claims against a celebrity couple: T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. An attorney for the pair says they did no wrong. Police in L,A. say they’re looking into a claim by a Los Angeles woman — and that authorities in Las Vegas are investigating a second claim. No details about the allegations have been released. An attorney said earlier this year that dozens of women have made sex abuse allegations against T.I. and Tiny. Those claims moved VH1 to halt production of their reality series.

CHARLES GRODIN - OBIT

UNDATED (AP) — You never really knew which Charles Grodin you’d get when you saw him in a movie — or watched him on TV. He was had roles as the dad in the “Beethoven” comedies and played opposite Robert De Niro in “Midnight Run.” His other movie roles included ”Dave,” “The Woman in Red,” “Rosemary’s Baby” and “Heaven Can Wait.” Those who saw Grodin on TV were often left wondering whether to laugh — or think there’d be a fight. He’d usually take the stage with a chip on his shoulder and speak aggressively to the host. But he said it was all a joke. Grodin even hosted his own talk show from 1995 to 1998. Charles Grodin has died at 86; he had bone marrow cancer.

ABC TO RETURN “THE WONDER YEARS”

NEW YORK (AP) — Remember “The Wonder Years?” ABC is reviving the series for its next TV season — with a twist. This time, it will have a Black cast, with Don Cheadle as the adult narrator. Meanwhile, the network is retiring its popular comedy “black-ish” after eight seasons. ABC will air the sitcom starring Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson in midseason — so the final episodes won’t be split up.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Celebrities
California EntertainmentPosted by
The Associated Press

AM Prep-Music

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The mansion where music producer Phil Spector shot and killed actor Lana Clarkson in 2003 has sold for $3.3 million. The Los Angeles Times reports Spector’s former wife, Rachelle Short, sold the nearly three-acre estate in Alhambra, California. The buyer was not named. Spector bought the estate for $1.1 million in 1998. It has 10 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and nearly 11,000 square feet. The house listed for $5.5 million in 2019. Spector was convicted of Clarkson’s death in 2009. He died in prison in January.
AnimalsPosted by
The Associated Press

AM Prep-Kickers

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (AP) — Imagine a scene from the old horror movie “The Birds” — except instead of sparrows and seagulls, the birds wreaking havoc were Giant California condors. That’s the real-life situation a California family has been dealing with. The San Francisco Chronicle reports since last weekend, 15- to 20 giant condors have been hanging around at Cinda Mickols’ home in Tehachapi. The birds are listed as endangered. But in this case, it’s the house that’s in danger of being overrun. The condors don’t attack, but have left a mark. They’ve trashed the deck, ruined a spa cover, decorative flags and lawn ornaments. The condors have also knocked over plants, scratched railings — and left droppings galore. Federal wildlife officials say the home is in an area where condors live — and suggest shouting, clapping or spraying water might get them to go.
Minnesota GovernmentPosted by
The Associated Press

AM Prep-Cooler Copy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one shot to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth. But to see that goal achieved, the government has to deal with the vexing problem of winning over the “doubters” — and those who have no motivation to get inoculated.
ObituariesThe Guardian

Lloyd Price obituary

A man of huge energy and varied talents, Lloyd Price, who has died aged 88 from complications with diabetes, fully deserved his nickname of “Mr Personality”. This was a reference to his 1959 hit Personality, which reached No 2 on the US pop charts. His 1952 hit Lawdy Miss Clawdy, which was covered by a huge array of artists, from Elvis Presley and Paul McCartney to The Hollies, Solomon Burke and Joe Cocker, was a trailblazer for rock’n’roll and one of the first records to break down barriers between black and white audiences. “I revolutionised the South!” Price enthused. “Before Lawdy Miss Clawdy white kids were not really interested in this music.”
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut to Star in Lee Daniels’ ‘Our Kind of People’ for Fox. Morris Chestnut will pull double duty for Fox next season. The actor has been cast as the male lead in the network’s upcoming Lee Daniels drama Our Kind of People. Chestnut, who has also been…. BET Awards:...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Netflix Releases ‘Sweet Tooth’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for the eight-episode series “Sweet Tooth,” which premieres on June 4. Based on the beloved DC Comic by Jeff Lemire, “Sweet Tooth” is a post-apocalyptic fairytale about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure. The series stars Christian Convery, Nonso...
Moviesforeverdelmarva.com

Showbiz Lowdown

Marvel’s “WandaVision” and Netflix’s “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” won big at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. “WandaVision” along with Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, earned Best Show. “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” won Best Movie with Lana Condor and other stars...
Moviesbocamag.com

Stream These: New on Netflix, Prime, Hulu, HBO Max for May 2021

You can tell summer is nearly upon us, as this month, the streaming services are welcoming zombie flicks, thrillers, horror films and other pulse-pounding blockbusters in droves. ON NETFLIX. Starts May 14. The Woman in the Window. The voyeuristic ghost of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window” is all over this highly...
TV Seriesc21media.net

ABC relives Wonder Years with Cheadle

US broadcast network ABC has picked up a reboot of The Wonder Years featuring Don Cheadle and cancelled five series, including Black-ish spin-off Mixed-ish. The Wonder Years, Queens, Abbott Elementary and Maggie have received series orders from the Disney-owned network, which has also cancelled American Housewife, For Life, Call Your Mother and Rebel.
EntertainmentMiddletown Press

Paul McCartney Docuseries to Be Released on Hulu in July

Hulu has announced that a six-part music docuseries titled “McCartney 3,2,1” will premiere on July 16. The original series will feature in-depth conversations between Paul McCartney and producer Rick Rubin. The two music legends will discuss McCartney’s groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 1970s arena rock of Wings and his 51 years as a solo artist. While exploring the creativity of music, the pair will also touch on the songwriting, influences and personal relationships that influenced their most iconic songs.
CelebritiesPage Six

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly break up

That $27.5 million mansion will feel so lonely now. Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have reportedly broken up, mere months after he splashed out eight figures on a massive Bel Air love nest. A source told People on Sunday that the “Daily Show” host and the “Friday Night Lights” actress...
SciencePosted by
CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 5/16

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at the increased attention being paid to the investigation of UFOs. Plus: Tracy Smith sits down with actor Ewan McGregor, star of the Netflix series "Halston"; Mo Rocca visits a Kentucky home for retired racehorses; Ted Koppel talks with attorney Ben Crump about his defense of victims of civil rights abuses and police brutality; Jim Axelrod examines recent controversies involving the U.S. Secret Service; Steve Hartman reports on a war of signs; and Chip Reid talks with entomologists about the once-every-17-years emergence of cicadas, and how their protein can satiate the appetites of predators (and cookie lovers).