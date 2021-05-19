PM Prep-Segue

DANNY MASTERSON PRELIMINARY HEARING CONTINUES IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wheels of justice continue to turn in the case of “That 70s Show” actor Danny Masterson. For a second straight day in Los Angeles, a judge will hear testimony from one of three women who claim Masterson raped them. Yesterday the first accuser was on the stand. The woman, identified only as Jen B., says she and Masterson were part of a circle of friends. She testified that once, she went to his home, asked for a vodka drink — and woke up as Masterson was raping her. If a judge finds prosecutors have presented enough evidence for a jury to hear, he’ll order Masterson to stand trial. The case is one of the few of the #MeToo era to result in criminal charges.

T.I. AND TAMEKA HARRIS ACCUSED OF SEX ABUSE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s one thing for an individual celebrity to be accused of sexual abuse — but in this case, authorities in Los Angeles are looking into sex abuse claims against a celebrity couple: T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. An attorney for the pair says they did no wrong. Police in L,A. say they’re looking into a claim by a Los Angeles woman — and that authorities in Las Vegas are investigating a second claim. No details about the allegations have been released. An attorney said earlier this year that dozens of women have made sex abuse allegations against T.I. and Tiny. Those claims moved VH1 to halt production of their reality series.

CHARLES GRODIN - OBIT

UNDATED (AP) — You never really knew which Charles Grodin you’d get when you saw him in a movie — or watched him on TV. He was had roles as the dad in the “Beethoven” comedies and played opposite Robert De Niro in “Midnight Run.” His other movie roles included ”Dave,” “The Woman in Red,” “Rosemary’s Baby” and “Heaven Can Wait.” Those who saw Grodin on TV were often left wondering whether to laugh — or think there’d be a fight. He’d usually take the stage with a chip on his shoulder and speak aggressively to the host. But he said it was all a joke. Grodin even hosted his own talk show from 1995 to 1998. Charles Grodin has died at 86; he had bone marrow cancer.

ABC TO RETURN “THE WONDER YEARS”

NEW YORK (AP) — Remember “The Wonder Years?” ABC is reviving the series for its next TV season — with a twist. This time, it will have a Black cast, with Don Cheadle as the adult narrator. Meanwhile, the network is retiring its popular comedy “black-ish” after eight seasons. ABC will air the sitcom starring Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson in midseason — so the final episodes won’t be split up.