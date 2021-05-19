Moderna : U.S. administers 277.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

newsbreak-logo
May 19 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 277,290,173 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 349,210,095 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. Those figures are up from the 275,535,207 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone...

Oregon Governmentoregontoday.net

Vaccinations in Oregon, May 17

Friday, OHA reported that 37,164 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 24,318 doses were administered on May 13 and 12,846 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 13. The seven-day running average is now 32,278 doses per day. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,901,445 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,452,653 first and second doses of Moderna and 118,128 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,552,152 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,033,360 people who have had at least one dose. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 2,250,495 doses of Pfizer, 1,833,420 doses of Moderna and 266,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

New Trouble With Pfizer Vaccine: Heart Inflammation Following The Shot

After AstraZeneca had their share of problems regarding their covid vaccine, Johnson and Johnson also had their issues. Not too long ago, it’s been reported that the Centers for Disease Control indicated in an alert Tuesday that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could resume as soon as Wednesday. CBSNews notes...