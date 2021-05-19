AT&T exec Amy Wheelus on the value of open-source software: Collaboration dramatically increases ROI

Spherexx Optimize Revenue Management Has New Team Leader As chief Revenue Analyst at Spherexx.com®, America Melragon will lead the Spherexx Optimize Revenue Management Software team to develop clients' dynamic pricing, asset stabilization, sales management capabilities and vertical solutions that result in surpassing their organic revenue growth with enhanced functionality, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. As one of the foremost executors of creative revenue management software, her expertise encompasses twelve years of yield management expertise in RealPage® Yieldstar®, LRO, and Yardi RENTMaximizer across 65,000 income producing units in multiple types and classes. A seasoned yield management veteran, America worked for MEB Management Services when algorithmic revenue management was first gaining ground in the multifamily industry. She began her career in field operations, which gave her advantageous insight for her future accomplishments and hands-on experience facing the daily challenges of pricing goal achievements. She led MEB in pioneering their pricing change management as Pricing Advisor. She later accepted an opportunity in Philadelphia to work with Mark Conner at Resource Residential, the operations umbrella of Resource America, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXI), where she performed asset value add evaluations and maintained pro formas. As a best-in-class revenue manager, she measured risk-adjusted returns to investors and the quality of Resource Residential’s company portfolio. Ms. Melragon joined Roscoe Properties in Austin, Texas where she initiated a revenue management department and managed the implementation: boosting market performance, establishing key performance indicators, sculpting revenue control models, market analysis, and critical sales processing and asset positioning. Back in Philadelphia, America joined Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) where she once again established a revenue management department. She utilized performance data and analytics to assist in more reliable forecasting demand and other systems to maximize revenue and profit. She successfully managed through the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining a 95% plus occupancy and boosting revenue year-over-year by 3.6%. She led initiatives that helped management make better pricing and sales decisions. “Understanding data is one thing, but taking fast and immediate steps, such as changing pricing and availability, is quite different,” she said. “There is great significance in tracking the macroeconomic factors influencing the company’s revenue in each business sector, such as political trends, currency volatility, and demographic influences.” Melragon brings an intrinsic factor to the variables that contribute to vacancy reduction and rent maximization, applying artificial intelligence to speed the precision of its supply and demand algorithms therefore resulting in augmented profitable returns. “I joined Spherexx because of our guiding principles and overall incredible company culture. Spherexx is providing me with a platform to share my passion for Revenue Management and technology and use my past operational experience to aid in bringing revenue management to everyone. We build software, tools, and websites our clients use to drive business growth. Growth starts with revenue,” Ms. Melragon explained. About Spherexx.com® Advertising Agency | Software Development | Business Intelligence Spherexx.com® established in 2000, with offices in Tulsa, OK and Dallas, TX, serves thousands of clients across the US and Canada, providing cloud-based advertising and marketing technology to meet the demand for results-driven website design, touchscreen kiosks, and software solutions. Spherexx.com offers a wide selection of professional services including Internet lead generation tools, online advertising, consulting, advanced mobile technology, apartment lease-up marketing, and search engine performance. The company also provides branding services, video/multimedia production, hosting, database solutions, pay per click, and e-commerce solutions. Spherexx has developed Software as a Service (SaaS) tools for the multifamily industry to increase asset performance and streamline workflow through customer relationship management, multifamily market survey, revenue management, advertising syndication, broadcast email, and videography. Services include search engine optimization and search engine marketing. Custom software development provides mobile applications, inventory, and distribution management software.