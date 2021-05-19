newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Squarespace valuation plunges to $6.5 bln in lacklustre debut

marketscreener.com
 1 hour ago

May 18 (Reuters) - Squarespace Inc's valuation dropped by nearly a third in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, after its shares opened 4% below their reference price amid a broader market sell-off. Shares of the website building and hosting company opened at $48 each on...

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Valuation#Stock Investors#Growth Stocks#Reuters#Squarespace Inc#Godaddy Inc#Affirm Holdings#Coupang Inc#Tiger Global#D1 Capital Partners#Fidelity Management#Rival Wix Com Ltd#U S Ipo Market#Company#Choppy Market Conditions#Indexes#Inflation Jitters#Discount#January
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs Stick to Their Hold Rating for Deutsche Bank Ag

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Jernej Omahen maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) Ag on Wednesday, setting a price target of EUR9.6, which is approximately 19.11% below the present share price of $14.4. Omahen expects Deutsche Bank Ag to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the second...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Price Up 6.5%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 26,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,653,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
Marketsmoneyandmarkets.com

Squarespace: A Tech IPO With a Twist + Post-COVID Target Earnings

Money & Markets Week Ahead for May 16, 2021: Squarespace is launching its initial public offering this week. And it’s bringing something unique to the IPO table. I examine Target Corp.’s (NYSE: TGT) quarterly projections as retail earnings take center stage. We’ll also see how existing home sales performed in...
Stockscityindex.co.uk

Squarespace IPO: Everything you need to know about Squarespace

Squarespace is going public via a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange on or around Wednesday May 19. It will list under the ticker ‘SQSP’. A direct listing means only existing shareholders will sell shares and that Squarespace won’t issue any new shares or raise any cash for the business.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Wix Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) fell 17% on Wednesday, following the release of the website builder's first-quarter results. Wix's revenue rose 41% year over year to $304.1 million. The gains were fueled by a 28% increase in creative subscriptions revenue, to $226.4 million, and a 97% surge in business solutions revenue, to $77.7 million.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

E-commerce firm Global-e valued at nearly $3.6 bln in Nasdaq debut

May 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Global-e Online Ltd rose as much as 1% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the cross-border e-commerce platform a market capitalization of nearly $3.6 billion. The Israel-based company’s stock opened at $24.25, down from the initial public offering (IPO) price of $25 per...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-SKIET shares plunge after debuting at double IPO price

(Adds share movement, milestones) SEOUL/HONG KONG May 11 (Reuters) - Battery material maker SK IE Technology Co Ltd (SKIET) saw its stock drop on Tuesday, after debuting at double the price set during an initial public offering (IPO) which set a South Korean record for institutional demand. SKIET’s shares opened...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Squarespace float brings tech deals full circle

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Squarespace is almost middle-aged, at least as far as technology companies go. The website-building firm was founded in 2003, just five years after Google, by Chief Executive Anthony Casalena. It’s finally planning to float shares via a direct listing later this month. There are wrinkles, but overall it’s pretty on-brand, just like the online presence it helps others create. The New York City-based firm is in a niche that avoided competition from technology mammoths like Microsoft and Google, now known as Alphabet, and it is still receiving the benefits of being an early mover. Revenue increased almost 30% in 2020 to $621 million, and the company even booked a net profit in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Competitors overlap but aren’t quite the same, leaving a pretty wide range for valuation. In some ways Squarespace is like domain-registration firm GoDaddy. On that company’s enterprise value-to-revenue multiple of 5 times, Squarespace would be worth some $3 billion. It also partly resembles e-commerce giant Shopify which trades at 38 times sales, implying a value of $24 billion for Casalena’s company. On the same 16 times multiple as Israeli cloud-based website software firm Wix.com, it clocks in at $10 billion. That’s around where investments from Tiger Global, D1 Capital Partners and others pegged the valuation in March, according to Reuters. A direct listing, though, requires investors to make up their own mind, without the underwriting roadshow of a traditional initial public offering. Orders that come into the New York Stock Exchange will define Squarespace’s opening price, and the first day of trading usually involves more shares changing hands than an IPO. As with the direct listing of games platform Roblox in March, for example, the goal is a more open price-discovery process. There are some wrinkles. Casalena not only runs the company but also sets product strategy and remains actively involved in departments he previously managed. He will retain control through supervoting shares, too: Outside investors are stuck with him, through good and bad times. The company also has a few earnings gray areas partly because the recently acquired Tock, a hospitality-booking firm, turned out to have accounting weaknesses. Still, it is rare of late to have a technology firm going public with a history of profitability. Twitter didn’t. Neither did Pinterest, Palantir Technologies, or Airbnb. In a way, Squarespace is bringing technology deals full circle.
Businesspitchbook.com

Pepco eyes €5B+ valuation in IPO

Pepco Group, the parent of UK discount retailer Poundland, has set terms for its Warsaw-based IPO, which could value the company at up to €5.8 billion. The company has set its price for the listing at between 38 and 46 Polish zloty per share (about €8.32 and €10.07, respectively). At the top end of the range, Pepco would be valued at about €5.8 billion.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Jessica Alba's Honest Co valued at nearly $2 bln in market debut

May 4 (Reuters) - Jessica Alba’s consumer goods company Honest Co was valued at $1.9 billion in its Nasdaq debut, after its shares opened 33% above their offer price on Wednesday. The company’s stock opened at $21.22 per share, compared to the offer price of $16 per share. (Reporting by...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - Get Report ("JPMorgan Chase" or the "Firm") declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase. Information can be found on the Firm's Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/ir/news. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)...