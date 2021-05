RIV Capital settles guarantee obligations pursuant to PharmHouse's Credit Facility. TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RIV Capital Inc. (" RIV Capital" or the " Company") (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) today announced that PharmHouse Inc. (" PharmHouse"), through its sale and investment solicitation process (the " SISP"), has closed the sale of its greenhouse facility pursuant to its asset purchase agreement with a company related to Sensei Ag Holdings, Inc. (the " PharmHouse Sale"). PharmHouse will use the net proceeds received from the PharmHouse Sale to reduce the amount owing under its syndicated credit facility (the " Credit Facility") with a group of Canadian bank lenders (the " Lenders").