Salma Hayek Reveals Near-Fatal Battle with COVID: I Told Doctor 'I'd Rather Die at Home'

By Vanessa Etienne
People
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleSalma Hayek is opening up about her battle with COVID-19, revealing she didn't think she'd survive it. The 54-year-old actress is featured on the latest cover of Variety where she shared that over the past year she's been recovering after testing positive for the virus fairly early on in the pandemic. She told the outlet that she decided to keep her battle with COVID a secret until now.

