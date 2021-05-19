Fan Favorite Lukas Washco is Back for More
OGDEN, UT. – The Ogden Mustangs, proud members of the United States Premier Hockey League, are excited to announce the signing of Lukas Washco for the 2021-22 season. Washco (Darby, PA) made his way to Ogden last season after competing for the Philadelphia Little Flyers 18U AAA and Lithuania 20U World Junior Championship teams. The fiery two-way forward was dominant in his first season with the Mustangs while centering one of the top-scoring trios (Cade Herrera, Washco, and Jake Meure) in the USPHL and earning All-Mountain Division honors in 2020-21.