NHL

Fan Favorite Lukas Washco is Back for More

 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDEN, UT. – The Ogden Mustangs, proud members of the United States Premier Hockey League, are excited to announce the signing of Lukas Washco for the 2021-22 season. Washco (Darby, PA) made his way to Ogden last season after competing for the Philadelphia Little Flyers 18U AAA and Lithuania 20U World Junior Championship teams. The fiery two-way forward was dominant in his first season with the Mustangs while centering one of the top-scoring trios (Cade Herrera, Washco, and Jake Meure) in the USPHL and earning All-Mountain Division honors in 2020-21.

