Marilyn Dubinski: Aside from not wining again in the regular season, I have a hard time seeing a scenario where the Spurs don’t make the play-in tournament (although it’s looking at least more possible with each passing loss). The Pelicans only have six games to lose three fewer games than the Spurs, who own the tie breaker. So even if the Spurs went just 2-5 the rest of the way — I’d like to at least believe the Spurs can squeeze out two more wins — New Orleans would have to go 4-2 to surpass them, and I don’t see four wins left on their remaining schedule.