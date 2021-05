It has been nearly a year since we’ve last heard an update regarding CBS TV Studios’ Clueless reboot, and now The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the development of the series adaptation of the iconic 1995 teen film has been officially cancelled and is no longer moving forward at Peacock. Despite this, the outlet’s sources note that Clueless is still a valuable asset to CBS Studios and they are currently looking to redevelop the project with a different story.