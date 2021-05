The Portland Trail Blazers have been on a roll lately as they return from a road trip wherein the team went 5-1, picking up wins against the Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, and Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Jason Quick of the Athletic, this recent performance can be attributed to a variety of things: a predictable rotation on the court, a largely healthy squad, and more shooting power than just Damian Lillard. Quick believes that this team could go farther than the 2019 Western Conference Finalists did because of the changes to the construction of the roster. Meanwhile, CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard are keeping their eyes on the prize: the postseason.