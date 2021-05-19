newsbreak-logo
Government

Statement by Donald J. Trump in regards to a potentially “criminal” investigation of his organization

 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America. (May 19, 2021) - I have just learned, through leaks in the mainstream media, that after being under investigation from the time I came down the escalator 5 ½ years ago, including the fake Russia Russia Russia Hoax, the 2 year, $48M, No Collusion Mueller Witch Hunt, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and others, that the Democrat New York Attorney General has “informed” my organization that their “investigation” is no longer just a civil matter but also potentially a “criminal” investigation working with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

