Cloud security company, likening its services to TSA, pitches new product
As millions of homebound employees led to heightened hacking fears, cloud security company iboss has a new offering amid many choosing to keep working from home. CEO Paul Martini defines this new package as part of the company's overall services that are similar to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the federal agency created after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. “The same way that TSA goes through bags looking for any malicious content or anything like that, we do the exact same thing, but through computer software,” Martini said.www.bizjournals.com