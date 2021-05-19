newsbreak-logo
MLB

Notes: Kirilloff could return by weekend

 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- Alex Kirilloff will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday and could return to the Twins as soon as this weekend's series in Cleveland if everything goes well for the organization's No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline, manager Rocco Baldelli said. Kirilloff has been sidelined...

