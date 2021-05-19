newsbreak-logo
3 injuries that will have an impact on the NBA Playoffs

By theGrio Sports
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 2 hours ago
The 2020-21 NBA regular season has been defined by injuries more than anything else. It’s a major backdrop as the truncated regular year comes to a conclusion and the NBA Playoffs start. Jamal Murray, guard, Denver Nuggets. The good news first. Denver has posted a 11-3 record since Murray went...

TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community.

NBAYardbarker

The Denver Nuggets Are 9-1 Since Jamal Murray Went Down With An ACL Injury

Just when people thought the season was basically over for the Denver Nuggets, Mike Malone and his players have found a way to keep improving their level even after Jamal Murray, their second-best player, went down with a season-ending injury. Murray tore his ACL a couple of weeks ago during...
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Mile Highs and Lows: A Recap of the Denver Nuggets in April

The month of April has certainly been bitter sweet for the Denver Nuggets. While they were able to win 13 of their 16 games, which is an incredible accomplishment, they also suffered a devastating blow to their championship goals when Jamal Murray went down with a season-ending ACL injury. Murray’s injury forced the Nuggets to get creative with figuring out their backcourt rotation, as Monte Morris and Will Barton are also currently rehabbing injuries of their own. Amazingly enough, not only have the Nuggets been able to stay afloat, but they have actually been able to gain significant ground in the standings, and now have a chance to overtake the Los Angeles Clippers for the third seed in the West if they are able to win tonight. Needless to say, this month has definitely been an emotional roller coaster for Nuggets fans.
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Monday, 5/03

This is Awesemo’s primary in-depth NBA DFS article, and it will be free this season. The goal of this article isn’t just to give you a few plays to plug into your lineup, but to dig a little bit deeper into why projections may (or may not) like certain players. Hopefully, after reading this article, you’ll have a better feel for the slate as a whole. Combining the context from this article with the raw data that is available in Awesemo’s Boom/Bust tool, Projections and Ownership Projections should allow you to build strong lineups and make optimal NBA DFS picks for any type of contest on DraftKings and FanDuel.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Jazz, Nuggets in high-profile clash despite injuries

Utah and Denver have two of the best young guards in the NBA, a pair that put on a dazzling show in a first-round playoff series in the Orlando bubble last summer. There will be no repeat of that when the Jazz host the Nuggets on Friday night in the last of three-game season series between the two.
NBAslcdunk.com

How are the Western Conference Contenders Trending?

We’re headed down the home stretch of the NBA season and are getting ready to gear up for the NBA playoffs. Remember back in 2013-2014 when the Jazz were terrible and finished last in the Western Conference? My goodness am I glad those days are gone. That was painful. Fortunately,...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: How has Austin Rivers played so far?

Austin Rivers is now a part of this Denver Nuggets team for the stretch run, how has he played, and what can he bring to the upcoming playoff run?. Adding Austin Rivers to this Denver Nuggets team mere weeks before the playoffs wasn’t part of the team’s plans. With the season-ending injury to Jamal Murray and the team trying to withstand several other injuries in the home stretch of the regular season, Rivers has been playing a lot of minutes and might figure to have a role in the postseason.
NBARiverside Press Enterprise

Clippers, Nuggets set to clash at less than full strength

Injuries have piled up throughout the NBA this season, and neither the Clippers nor the Denver Nuggets have been immune; there’s been a small mountain of them in both camps. And so, at significantly less than full strength, the teams will meet Saturday night at Staples Center for a tie-breaking third game. The playoff seeding stakes are significant: Denver (42-21) sits just a half-game behind the Clippers (43-21), who currently have possession of the third seed in the Western Conference standings.
NBACovers.com

Knicks vs Nuggets Picks: Mile High Mismatch

Two of the NBA's hottest teams will complete their season series on Wednesday, with the New York Knicks taking their road trip to Mile High to take on the Denver Nuggets. Both teams are headed to the postseason, with New York surprising as the Eastern Conference's fourth seed, while Denver has impressed after losing its second-best player.
NBACovers.com

Nuggets vs Clippers Picks: High Stakes at Staples

A Western Conference matchup with massive playoff seeding implications will go down at Staples Center on Saturday night, with the Denver Nuggets taking on the L.A. Clippers. Denver is just half a game back of L.A. as the NBA hits its home stretch, so this one will be among the premier NBA betting games over the weekend.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Jamal Murray Claps Back At Kendrick Perkins Over MVP Hot Take

While the Denver Nuggets have had their struggles this season, especially in regards to injuries, they have maintained their status as one of the best teams in the Western Conference. This is largely all thanks to the likes of Nikola Jokic who has quickly proven himself to be a dominant force on the court. In fact, many media members are saying that Jokic should be the MVP this season and that's even playing better than guys like Joel Embiid.
NBADenver Post

Reunited with team, Nuggets’ Jamal Murray reiterates message: “The goal is still a championship”

As P.J. Dozier was hounding Clippers star Paul George all over the court Saturday night, he heard a familiar voice cheering and beckoning from the baseline. Eleven days after Jamal Murray underwent surgery to repair his torn left ACL, he was at Staples Center, reunited for the first time with his team. Murray, who’s been rehabbing in Los Angeles, had a smile plastered on his face as the Nuggets knocked off the Clippers for their fifth win in a row. The win clinched a tiebreaker with Los Angeles and vaulted the Nuggets into the No. 3 seed.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Western Notes: Ayton, Warriors, Suns, Bridges, Murray

Suns star Chris Paul praised third-year center Deandre Ayton for changing his game and adapting to a new role with the team, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic tweets. Despite a decrease in his overall numbers, Ayton has improved his activity on both ends of the court, serving as a valuable screen-setter and rebounder for the top-ranked team in the league.
NBAFiveThirtyEight

Michael Porter Jr.’s Breakout Is Real

When star guard Jamal Murray went down with a torn ACL in mid-April, it was easy to assume that the Denver Nuggets would fall back from the pack of contenders atop the Western Conference. When both Murray’s backup, Monte Morris, and starting wing Will Barton joined Murray on the sideline with matching hamstring injuries soon after, it seemed all but assured that the Nuggets would suffer in the win-loss column.
NBADaily Record

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets clinch tiebreaker vs. Clippers, take over No. 3 seed in West

For the first time since his ACL surgery, Jamal Murray got to watch his teammates in person. The healthy Nuggets put on a show for their fallen teammate. Against a feisty Clippers squad, with major playoff implications on the line, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. showed out. Denver’s 110-104 win Saturday night clinched the tiebreaker over the Clippers, leapfrogged them to No. 3 in the West and extended their winning streak to five.
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Jamal Murray vigorously defends Jokic’s honor

Denver Nuggets fans should be used to their team and players not getting their fair share of respect. However, sometimes there’s a take that’s so bad, and so unbelievable, that it’s hard to know just how to react. An example of that occurred this week, when Nick Wright of Fox Sports unleashed his controversial opinion via his program “First Things First” on who deserves this year’s MVP award. Wright not only stated his opinion that Chris Paul, not Nikola Jokic, deserves the MVP, which would have been questionable enough, but he also made the bold statement that Jokic would be the worst MVP the league has seen in 35 years.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jamal Murray’s strong message to Nuggets after 10 games missed

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray may not be seeing action on the floor due to his season-ending injury but he still found ways to make an impact on the team off the court. According to his teammate in Michael Porter Jr., the sidelined playmaker sent a motivating message for the team as they head towards the final stretch of the regular season, via Mike Singer.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: How the franchise can model themselves after the Denver Nuggets

The Indiana Pacers are currently in a tough spot. After finishing last season 4th in the Eastern Conference, then-head coach Nate McMillan was fired after being eliminated in the first round for the fourth straight year under McMillan, three of which being 4-0 sweeps. The Pacers then brought in new head coach Nate Bjorkgren with hopes he could get them over that first-round hump that McMillan could not.