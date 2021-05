When you find yourself balancing a full-time job and a gig or business, knowing how to manage it all is a task in itself. It takes a certain type of heart to hustle. The same heart that many have when it comes to securing an extra bag. According to Bankrate, 45 percent of working Americans have a side hustle. When you find yourself balancing a full-time job and a gig or business, knowing how to manage it all is a task in itself. However, finding a flow to manage it all isn’t impossible. Read how these founders are balancing how to build, grow and scale a business while holding down a 9-to-5.