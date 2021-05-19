Sara Ramirez Joins The Cast Of ‘And Just Like That…”

The cast of Knives Out 2 is here to make all of us swoon. It started out with Dave Bautista, then we got Edward Norton, Janelle Monae joined the cast yesterday, and today we got yet another addition. According to Deadline, Kathryn Hahn, who achieved full meme status earlier this year with her turn on WandaVision, is reportedly joining the cast. The plot details are being kept under wraps, much like the first one was, and reports seem to say that production is set to start this summer in Greece. The cast of this movie is only going to grow more and more in the coming days, and considering the way this week has been going, no one should be surprised if another piece of casting drops tomorrow to close out the weekend.