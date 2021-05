The Idoneth Deepkin warband has been revealed! Meet Elathain’s Soulraid. Flying Fish and Battle Crabs? Sounds like the Sea? Yep. The Idoneth Deepkin are coming!. Described as a hard-hitting but fragile Warband, they are going to be a great new way to explore the Direchasm. The new set is coming with all the bells and whistles you’d expect. A whole new warband with a ton of new cards and tactics to learn and try out. And yes – the Fish and the Crab are members of this warband and not just “cheerleaders” on the sideline. Featuring three Aelves from the various sects of the Deepkin and sea creatures, it’s a great addition to the tabletop.