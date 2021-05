PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, Inc., the full-stack cloud communications platform for service providers, has launched its new Business Cloud Communications solution. The solution addresses a clear market need in the service provider product portfolio to expand cloud PBX services by offering business mobility, messaging, and video conferencing. In a 2021 study done by Independence Research, nearly half of businesses surveyed stated they would prefer to add collaboration services to their existing voice solution, and 87% indicated they would prefer to purchase a combined solution from their broadband provider 1.