Pearl Jam opened up its archives today, announcing that it’s putting audio from 186 of its old live shows on to a variety of music services. Clocking in at 5,404 tracks, the set of live songs is an incredible trove of material, one we can only imagine digging into during circumstances that might require us to stay indoors for long periods of time—possibly even a year!—while desperately seeking to find something, anything, to distract ourselves from constant reminders of our own mortality. But releasing it in the summer of 2021 is pretty good, too, we guess.