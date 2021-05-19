newsbreak-logo
Fears of "third intifada" as Gaza violence spills over to West Bank

By Barak Ravid
Axios
Axios
 2 hours ago
As the Gaza crisis has raged on, the most serious clashes in years between Palestinian demonstrators and the Israeli military in the West Bank have broken out. Why it matters: Israel is concerned that further escalation in the West Bank could turn into a third intifada. The Second Intifada, or Palestinian uprising against Israel, lasted from 2000 to 2005 and left about 1,000 Israelis and over 3,000 Palestinians dead.

Axios

Axios

Middle EastPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Israel says 6 rockets fired from Lebanon

JERSUALEM — Israel’s military says it identified six rockets launched from Lebanon that apparently fell inside Lebanese territory. The army said Monday that Israeli artillery returned fire into southern Lebanon. Air raid sirens sounded in a kibbutz near the border, and residents were instructed to prepare bomb shelters. The incident...
MilitarySentinel & Enterprise

Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military unleashed another heavy wave of airstrikes Monday on the Gaza Strip, saying it destroyed militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders. International diplomacy to end the weeklong war that has killed hundreds appeared to make little headway. Israel has...
Middle Eastthechestnutpost.com

Violence Continues In Gaza

Israeli airstrikes flattened three buildings in Gaza City. According to health officials, more than 40 people were found dead, including two dozen women and children – the deadliest attack so far in the conflict. Israel says it was attacking Hamas “military infrastructure” beneath the road near the buildings, leading to “unintended casualties,” as rockets continue to fly from both sides.
Middle Easttrtworld.com

Israel's relentless bombardment of Gaza enters second week

Israel launched dozens of air strikes in Gaza during the early hours of Monday, targeting agricultural fields, streets, and infrastructure in the besieged enclave in the latest wave of its aggression that spilled into a second week. International calls mounted for a ceasefire, but there's no sign of any imminent...
Worldaudacy.com

The Latest: US blocks UN statement on end to Gaza crisis

UNITED NATIONS — The United States has again blocked a proposed U.N. Security Council statement calling for an end to “the crisis related to Gaza” and the protection of civilians, especially children. Council diplomats said there was a 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) deadline Monday for countries to comment on...
Middle EastPosted by
The New York Times

Conflict’s Second Week Begins With Heavy Israeli Strikes in Gaza

A building on fire in Gaza City, Gaza Strip following an overnight Israeli airstrike, May 16, 2021. (Hosam Salem/The New York Times) Israeli warplanes unleashed a fierce air bombardment on Gaza City before dawn Monday as Hamas militants in the coastal enclave continued to target towns in southern Israel with barrages of rockets, bringing the conflict into a second, grinding week of bloodshed and destruction.
Middle EastArab American News

More then 200 Palestinians now killed in Gaza, Blinken says he has not seen proof Hamas was in destroyed media tower

PALESTINE – As Israel continued its assault on Gaza, with at least 220 Palestinians killed, including 59 children, and over 1,300 wounded by Monday tallies, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had personally not seen evidence for Israel’s claim that Hamas was present at a building used by international media it destroyed on Saturday.
Middle EastPosted by
WOKV

Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — (AP) — Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people Sunday, Palestinian medics said. Despite the heavy death toll and international efforts to broker a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled the fourth war with Gaza’s Hamas rulers would rage on.
PalestineTelegraph

Hamas gambles Gaza's future on rocket barrage

In 2018 Yehiya Sinwar, the Hamas veteran who effectively rules Gaza, made an unusual announcement. Speaking two days after Israeli soldiers killed 60 Palestinian protesters and militants at the Gaza border fence, he said that his group would pursue “peaceful, popular resistance”. It was a remarkable thing for a leader...
Middle Eastnormanfinkelstein.com

“Palestinians living everywhere Israeli apartheid reigns – the Gaza Strip, the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and within the Green Line – are being subjected to an almost unprecedented scale of killings, destruction, violence and intimidation” (B’Tselem)

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, from the beginning of Israel’s attack on Gaza on 10 May 2021 until midday on 15 May 2021, 139 Palestinians – including 39 minors and 22 women – were killed in the Gaza Strip, and about 1,000 more were injured. In some cases, entire families were wiped out after Israel bombed their homes. Some of the deaths have been attributed to rockets fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, and B’Tselem is looking into these claims. Israel has not wreaked this level of destruction on the blockaded Gaza Strip since 2014.
Middle EastThe Guardian

I live in Sheikh Jarrah. For Palestinians, this is not a ‘real estate dispute’

Sheikh Jarrah today smells of dirty socks and rotting flesh. Israeli police vehicles, known as “skunk trucks”, have been spraying Palestinian homes, shops, restaurants, public spaces and cultural institutions with putrid water at high pressure. The water causes vomiting, stomach pain and skin irritation, and was originally developed by an Israeli company to repel protesters. The stench lasts for days on clothes, skin and homes, leading Palestinians to joke that Jerusalem all smells like shit. Protesters are also targeted in other ways. They are brutally beaten, arrested by the police, some on mounted horses, attacked by settlers and sprayed with rubber bullets.
Vermont Governmentmynbc5.com

Vermonters on the violence, unrest in Gaza

For many it may seem like an issue of foreign concern but what is happening between the Israeli and Palestinian people is personal for many in Vermont. "What you call a conflict is more than a conflict," Wafic Faour from Richmond said. "We are one people we are not separate from each other."
MilitaryYNET News

Gantz warns West Bank Palestinian against increased violence

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Saturday said he is urging West Bank Palestinians not to continue violent confrontations with troops. "Israel has no interest in an increase of violence but is prepared for any eventuality," Gantz said after consultations with senior IDF commanders in the area. On Friday, at least...
Middle EastFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Violence spreading to West Bank

Israeli forces kill 11 in clashes, keep up airstrikes in Gaza. GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip – Turmoil from the battle between Israel and Hamas spilled over into the West Bank on Friday, sparking the most widespread Palestinian protests in years as hundreds of young demonstrators in multiple towns clashed with Israeli troops, who shot and killed at least 11 people.