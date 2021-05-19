Fears of "third intifada" as Gaza violence spills over to West Bank

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, from the beginning of Israel’s attack on Gaza on 10 May 2021 until midday on 15 May 2021, 139 Palestinians – including 39 minors and 22 women – were killed in the Gaza Strip, and about 1,000 more were injured. In some cases, entire families were wiped out after Israel bombed their homes. Some of the deaths have been attributed to rockets fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, and B’Tselem is looking into these claims. Israel has not wreaked this level of destruction on the blockaded Gaza Strip since 2014.