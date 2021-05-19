newsbreak-logo
Charities

Shabazz Center announces Malcolm X, Betty Shabazz scholarship fund

By Jared Alexander
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 1 hour ago
In an exciting announcement, The Shabazz Center has announced The Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Scholarship Fund, which will go to three lucky students. On what would have been Malcolm X‘s 96th birthday, The Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Scholarship Fund has been announced. The fund comes from a partnership with the scholarship search app, Scholly. The scholarship is sure to leave a lasting impact on the lucky students’ lives, which will award three students $10,000 scholarships.

TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio's editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

