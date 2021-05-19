Shabazz Center announces Malcolm X, Betty Shabazz scholarship fund
In an exciting announcement, The Shabazz Center has announced The Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Scholarship Fund, which will go to three lucky students. On what would have been Malcolm X‘s 96th birthday, The Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Scholarship Fund has been announced. The fund comes from a partnership with the scholarship search app, Scholly. The scholarship is sure to leave a lasting impact on the lucky students’ lives, which will award three students $10,000 scholarships.thegrio.com