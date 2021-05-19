newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin lost 30% of its value in one day! Plummeted to less than $ 32,000 after ban announcement in China

By Mairem Del Río
Middletown Press
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of cryptocurrencies is in the middle of a hurricane. Yesterday, it was reported that the Chinese government prohibited the country's financial institutions from providing services related to digital currencies . Following the announcement, the total capitalization of cryptocurrencies fell close to 35% and Bitcoin lost around 30% of its value , in a single day!

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Volatility#Chinese Government#Btc#Coinmarketcap#Eth#Bitbull#Coinmarketcap#Cryptocurrency#Trading#Digital Currencies#S P Global Indices#Payments#Normal Volatility#Financial Institutions#Natural Consolidation#Mid April#Ethereum Co Founder#Country#Recovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
IndustryPosted by
Coinspeaker

Galaxy Digital Research Reveals Bitcoin Consumes Less Energy than Gold and Banking Industries

Galaxy Digital estimated that Bitcoin’s total annual electricity consumption is 133.89 TWh/yr. Galaxy Digital has revealed that Bitcoin consumes less energy than the banking system and gold. Galaxy Digital released the report on Bitcoin energy consumption after researching how much energy Bitcoin energy uses. The authors of the report said that “this report took a quantitative approach, comparing Bitcoin’s energy usage to that of other industries.”
Marketsinvesting.com

The Selloff In Cryptos

Cryptocurrencies are suffering and the dominant trend is to the downside. Of course, Elon Musk’s recent comment about Bitcoin have shaken many weak hands out of the market and it is likely that we may continue to see more weakness ahead. The second biggest coin by market cap, Ethereum has...
Marketsdigitalmarketnews.com

Bitcoin Not Sold By Tesla, Informs Elon Musk

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has informed through a tweet that they have sold none of the Bitcoin in the possession of this electric vehicle maker company. This was clarified by Elon Musk himself on 17th May, Monday. In his tweet, Musk wrote that Tesla did not sell...
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin mining actually uses less energy than traditional banking, new report claims

Bitcoin mining only uses half the energy that the traditional banking system does, a new study claims.Gold mining also uses up to twice the amount of energy of the bitcoin version, says the report, which was published by cryptocurrency investment firm Galaxy Digital.The white paper study from the Galaxy Digital Mining team comes after Elon Musk fueled a debate on the energy consumption of bitcoin mining and announced that Tesla would no longer take it as payment for its electric vehicles.Billionaire former hedge-fund manager Mike Novogratz is the CEO of Galaxy Digital, which made public all of its calculations.The...
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Will bitcoin recover? ‘When in doubt, zoom out’, crypto market analysts advise

The price of bitcoin is up 7 per cent on Monday, but down 7 per cent since the weekend. Week-on-week, it is down more than 20 per cent, but year-on-year it is up nearly 400 per cent. Extending the timeframe even further, bitcoin is up more than 10,000 per cent from five years ago and 500,000 per cent since 2011.Besides demonstrating bitcoin’s notorious volatility, these price movements have led some crypto market analysts to encourage investors, who may be alarmed by the latest price crash, to “zoom out”.The cryptocurrency may have lost a third of its value since its...
BusinessCoinTelegraph

Inflation winds stiffen as Bitcoin ballast on balance sheets proves its value

As corporate finance leaders prepare to set sail into the post-COVID-19 world amid inflation storm warnings, an increasing number of corporations are taking stock of their treasury reserve holdings. If the worst happens, and the dollar and other reserve currencies weaken, are they sure that all their balance-sheet cash is lashed down securely?
Stockshypebeast.com

Bitcoin Value Takes an 8.5% Dip After Elon Musk's One-Word Tweet

Following Elon Musk’s recent announcement of Tesla to cease bitcoin payments, the business magnate drove down bitcoin’s price value with a one-word tweet response. Known for his notorious cryptocurrency tweets, Musk sent the value of bitcoin down the drain by 17 percent after his announcement to withdraw Tesla’s acceptance of bitcoin payments. After the Sunday tweet, the value of the cryptocurrency traded down 8.5 percent below $45,000 USD a coin. The major dip in price is bitcoin’s largest setback in more than three months and since the price shot up in January.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Dave Portnoy Wants To Become A Leader In Safemoon With $40K Investment: 'Invest At Your Own Risk'

Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy held one of his emergency press conferences Monday to make a new cryptocurrency. What Happened: In a press conference mirroring a high school athlete selecting a college to attend, Portnoy had hats for six different s**tcoins on the table. Portnoy said he would tell viewers which of the cryptocurrencies he recently purchased $40,000 in.
Stocksinvesting.com

Coinbase Falls As Cryptos Take a Beating

Investing.com – Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) shares fell 4% Monday as cryptos took a hammering on concerns governments and regulators would come down hard on them. Coinbase reported its March quarter earnings, its first since going public in April, Thursday. It did not provide any revenue guidance, not a very surprising event given the volatile nature of the crypto world.
Marketsinvestmentu.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will the Crypto Market Rebound?

For quite some time, almost every Bitcoin price prediction has had the popular cryptocurrency on an upward trajectory. However, the recent all-time highs were quickly met with a major sell-off and market crash. Crypto analysts are now predicting a bearish trend going forward. And as you may have expected, Elon...
MarketsDailyFx

Cardano Cryptocurrency (ADA) Outlook: Green Bitcoin Alternative for Tesla?

Cardano (ADA) prices surge after Elon Musk announces Bitcoin suspension. Focus on sustainable energy elicits demand for an environmentally-friendly digital currency. Could Ethereum-inspired ALT coin Cardano (ADA) be a perfect replacement for Bitcoin?. It’s been a busy weekend for Cardano cryptocurrency (ADA) after the Ethereum-based ALT coin proved to be...
Businessbitcoinmagazine.com

Elon Musk Gifts Bitcoiners A Stacking Opportunity

Yesterday, in a response to a thread from Bitcoin podcaster Peter McCormack on his misinformed shilling of $DOGE in recent weeks, Elon Musk replied “Obnoxious threads like this make me want to go all in on Doge,” in what was most likely a troll for the known jokester. Equally funny...
Marketsambcrypto.com

‘The next bitcoin’ can only be…

With blockchain technology getting upgraded and refined on a daily basis, not all coins and tokens can thrive and sustain themselves in this competitive environment. Only a few of them would be able to be resilient and shield themselves, while the rest of them would eventually cease to exist. In...
Marketsblockchain.news

Whales are Depositing Bitcoin on Crypto Exchanges - What This Means

Bitcoin (BTC) is struggling to maintain above $50K. Currently, at the time of writing, it is trading at around $45K. The top cryptocurrency nosedived by almost $10,000, going from $55K to $46K last week as Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk revealed that the firm will no longer accept BTC payments. Tesla...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Crypto Stocks Dropped Like Rocks Today

The world of cryptocurrencies was thrown for a loop over the weekend as Elon Musk suddenly soured on the industry. That's caused a big drop in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). As I'm writing, Bitcoin is down 9.2% in the last 24 hours, Ethereum is down 9.8%, and Dogecoin is down 7.4%. That puts their loss for the week at 26.4%, 17.1%, and 15.7% respectively.
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Internet Computer Coin (ICP) Skyrockets, Becomes Top 10 Crypto

A new cryptocurrency, Internet Computer (ICP) launched on May 7. Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, ICP gained listings on several prominent crypto exchanges like Binance and Coinbase. This is probably due to its influential backers. The crypto token is backed by a non-profit company called Dfinity. What is Internet Computer Coin’s price prediction for 2021?