California Society

Catholic Charities Diocese of Monterey awarded contract to help wildfire survivors

By Avery Johnson
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 1 hour ago
KION

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Catholic Charities Diocese of Monterey said it has been awarded with a contract to help support local wildfire survivors.

The organization said the California Department of Social Services and Catholic Charities of California awarded the Disaster Case Management program to help with long-term recovery and housing.

The Disaster Case Management program is intended to help people affected by the CZU Lightning Complex, Dolan, River, Carmel and Coleman fires in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

Since August 2020, the organization said it has distributed nearly $100,000 in wildfire disaster relief, but the program will allow them to help clients by providing support in developing recovery plans, appeals advocacy, coordination of construction resources and connection to financial assistance and other local programs.

To contact the organization, call 831-920-4764 or email dcmp@catholiccharitiesdom.org.

