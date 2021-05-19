newsbreak-logo
Timor-Leste National Day

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 2 hours ago

On behalf of the United States of America, I would like to extend our congratulations on the celebration of Timor-Leste’s Restoration of Independence Day. During the 19 years since independence has been restored, Timor-Leste has made enormous progress to build democratic institutions and ensure human rights are upheld. The United States has been proud to partner with Timor-Leste since its independence and we look forward to advancing and strengthening our strong bilateral relationship.

