Timor-Leste National Day

The National Day of Reason is gaining nationwide momentum and being recognized as its own holiday, instead of a response to the National Day of Prayer. To encourage more people, both secular and religious, to celebrate “the central importance of reason in the betterment of humanity” every day, Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) introduced a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives (H.Res. 357) to designate Friday, May 7, 2021, as National Day of Reason. Raskin tweeted, “We’ll praise the central role of reason and science in making government work as an instrument of progress and the common good #ForThePeople.”