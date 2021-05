In the main event of this week’s NXT, new champions were crowned. The NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, defended their titles against The Way‘s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Heading into this Street Fight, it was apparent that Hartwell’s mind wasn’t entirely focused on the match. To say that her budding relationship with Dexter Lumis has been complicated would be putting it mildly, especially with forces such as LeRae seemingly impeding said relationship at each turn. Viewers had to wonder if the challengers would stand a chance in this main event. By the end, it was Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell standing tall with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.