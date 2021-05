The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is "closely monitoring" a coronavirus variant first identified in India, a spokesperson told Fox News. The World Health Organization on Monday elevated the B.1.617 strain from a 'variant to interest,' to a 'variant to concern,' citing early studies suggesting increased transmissibility. Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's COVID-19 technical lead, said during a press conference that the B.1.617 variant appeared to spread more readily in preliminary studies released ahead of peer review. But there are still many unknowns around the impact on diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines, she noted.