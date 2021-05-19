Jamie Redknapp admits he can 'picture' Harry Kane at Manchester City ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea... with wantaway Tottenham talisman keen for move this summer after sparking £150m transfer tussle

Jamie Redknapp has admitted he can 'picture' Tottenham striker Harry Kane at Manchester City this summer after it was revealed that the wantaway talisman is keen to secure a big-money move.

Sportsmail reported on Monday that Kane has told Spurs chairman Daniel Levy about his desire to leave, and the revelation is set to bring to life a dogfight between Manchester United, City and Chelsea.

Redknapp, however, has tipped the Etihad to be Kane's next destination, despite the eye-watering £150million price tag, and believes that joining the champions would be 'good' for him.

'I think right now... I can just picture him in that Man City team, with (Kevin) De Bruyne, with (Phil) Foden, playing up front and getting chance after chance after chance - and winning trophies,' Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

'He'd be working with one of the great managers to have ever worked in football. I think it would be a good move for him.'

It is understood that Kane's wishes to exit the north London club have been an open secret for over a year and Tottenham, as a result, have been bracing themselves for the bombshell to become public.

The looming saga will be far from straightforward, though, as there is a feeling at Tottenham that none of Kane's potential suitors will be able to match the hefty valuation of their prized asset.

But despite this, Chelsea, City and United, all top-flight rivals with exorbitant resources, are genuine contenders for Kane's signature.

Redknapp has highlighted the tough stance Levy typically takes over the departures of big names at Spurs and believes it may cause problems for Kane's attempts to broker a transfer.

'It's not a foregone conclusion that he's going to go, that's for sure,' Redknapp added. 'Daniel Levy's a very difficult man to negotiate with. Whoever wants to buy him, they're going to have to pay top dollar.

'It might have to be a case of a loan swap with some players. That might be a way to entice Daniel Levy to come to the table.

'He's one of the best players in the world, one of the best strikers in world football. They're valuable commodities. Daniel's going to want £100m plus. That takes out a lot of teams.'

Kane is thought to want his future to be resolved quickly, with his sights set on ending the uncertainty before this summer's European Championships.

And as a number of teams get ready to test Spurs' resolve, Redknapp hopes that Liverpool are able to enter the race.

'You can only think about... in England, Chelsea, Man City and Man United are the three,' said Redknapp. 'I'd love to see my old team Liverpool go for him.

'Whether they've got the money right now, I don't know their financial situation.'