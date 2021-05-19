newsbreak-logo
Famous Galapagos Islands Arch Formation Collapses Into Ocean

By Jim Fulcher
Cover picture for the articleDarwin’s Arch — a famous rock formation in the Galapagos Islands — has collapsed and is no longer an arch. The top of the arch fell as “a consequence of natural erosion,” the Ministry of Environment for Ecuador announced on Twitter. Images of what are now two rocky pillars jutting up out of the surf accompanied the post.

