More than three out of five UK firms (61 per cent) are reporting difficulties due to Brexit, resulting in rising costs, higher prices for consumers and reduced competitiveness, according to a new report.Almost a quarter (24 per cent) of exporting firms reported that Brexit has caused sales to the EU to fall, while one-third said that imports from the continent were down.Crucially, the study by the London School of Economics drew on real-time business survey data from the CBI stretching right up to April, well beyond the “teething problems” associated with the 1 January transition out of the single market...