newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Why Ollie Watkins’ penalty appeal against Hugo Lloris wasn’t given

By Katherine Lucas
inews.co.uk
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Tottenham’s decision to charge fans £60 for the pleasure of returning against Aston Villa under the spotlight, the 10,000 in attendance on Wednesday night will at least have got their money’s worth for goals. It took just eight minutes for Steven Bergwijn, starting in place of Gareth Bale, to...

inews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Harry Winks
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Gareth Bale
Person
Dean Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defensive Midfield#Spurs#Spanish#Skysports#Sky Sports Premier League#The Europa League#England#Kick Off#The Game#Quick Succession
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sky Sport
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Aston Villa midfielder McGinn: Watkins no cheat

John McGinn insists Aston Villa teammate Ollie Watkins is 'no cheat'. The Englishman was shown his second yellow card for simulation in the loss to Manchester United on Tuesday. "I think it was more me and the other lads claiming for a penalty," said McGinn. "From where I was looking...
Premier Leagueamericanpeoplenews.com

Toffees’ trouble at home continues

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Everton duo Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave England manager Gareth Southgate cause for optimism in the visitors’ 2-1 win at Goodison Park. The result, Villa’s first victory on the ground since 2008, put a huge dent in the Toffees’ Champions League hopes. And...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

‘If I am really honest’ – Pundit makes Bamford claim with Villa comparison

Former Aston Villa midfielder Warren Aspinall says that Leeds striker Patrick Bamford should replace Ollie Watkins in the England squad. The Three Lions are blessed with a myriad of attacking talent, with many players automatic selections. Indeed, captain Harry Kane and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford – if fit – will play at the delayed European Championships this summer. However, debate has ensued about the other options available to manager Gareth Southgate.
Premier LeagueBBC

Everton 1-2 Aston Villa: Anwar El Ghazi scores late winner for visitors

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says his side missed a big opportunity to stay in contention for a finish in the European places as the Toffees lost at home to Aston Villa. Anwar El Ghazi's superb second-half strike secured victory for the visitors and dealt a significant blow to Everton's chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League.
Premier Leagueleedsunited.com

Report: Leeds United 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

All the action from Elland Road. Leeds United 3 (Dallas 13’, Bamford 42’, Rodrigo 84') Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Son 25’) Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling (c), Koch, Bamford (Rodrigo 79’), Alioski, Roberts (Raphinha 58’), Llorente, Dallas, Struijk, Harrison, Klich (Phillips 90’). Subs not used: Casilla, Poveda, Hernandez, Davis, Berardi, Shackleton. Spurs...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Ian Wright makes England claim concerning Calvert-Lewin and Watkins

Ian Wright has told Match of the Day that he would probably take Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of Ollie Watkins if he could only take one to Euro 2020 this summer. It has been a fantastic season for Watkins in his first year at Aston Villa. He has scored 14 goals in the Premier League, and he recently made a scoring debut for England.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Robbie Fowler claims Ollie Watkins would shine at Liverpool

Robbie Fowler has told the Sunday Mirror (9/5; page 65) that Ollie Watkins would certainly do well at Liverpool working under Jurgen Klopp, insisting that he is likely to be on the radar of both the Reds and Manchester City. Watkins has been a revelation during his first year in...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Everton vs Aston Villa: Live | Blues lose 2-1 late

Fulltime Thoughts - Spineless performance from Everton, and not for the first time this season at an empty Goodison. A deserved defeat, and no more excuses will be tolerated from either Ancelotti or his players. 90+3’ - There’s the final whistle, and the better side have won. Everton will not...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Transfer Talks: Potential Aston Villa Attacking Targets

The summer transfer window is fast approaching, and Premier League clubs should be drawing up potential targets. One story that should be interesting to follow involves Aston Villa. Having secured their place in the Premier League for next season, Villa will need to bring in reinforcements to push for a...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Late Aston Villa stunner dents fading Champions League hopes of Everton

Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi produced a sublime finish to cap off a thrilling encounter that severely dented the Champions League aspirations of Everton. With Everton’s hopes of securing a top four finish fading fast, the onus was on the Toffees to push the tempo. The opening 10 minutes produced an even contest with possession split evenly, but the deadlock would soon be broken through the irrepressible Ollie Watkins.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Smith labels Aston Villa star ‘one of the best’ at skill every manager craves

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith insisted he has one of the best pressing forwards in the league before endorsing his England hopes. Aston Villa leapfrogged Arsenal and Leeds into ninth position after emerging victorious in one of the most entertaining contests of the season. Both sides went toe-to-toe for the first hour, with Villa forcing Jordan Pickford into a series of superb stops.
Sportsonefootball.com

Ollie Watkins Should Be A Transfer Liverpool Avoid

The transfer rumour mill has gone into overdrive in the last few weeks. Liverpool — like every other club — have had several players linked with a move to Anfield. The latest name to be mentioned in the same breath as the Reds is Aston Villa forward, Ollie Watkins. Football Insider claims that the six-time European Cup winners are interested in adding the former Brentford forward to their attacking stock in the summer transfer window.
Soccerthestatszone.com

FPL Triple Gameweek 35 – head-to-head comparisons: Dominic Calvert-Lewin vs Ollie Watkins

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Still ridiculously cheap to own as we enter the last four gameweeks of the season, there’s a strong case that both Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m) and Ollie Watkins (£6.5m) should be included in your FPL team, particularly given the lack of other reliable strikers to own who play twice (Leicester assets withstanding). Of the two, Watkins is clearly the form player having scored or assisted in each of the last five gameweeks for Villa. Looking further back to GW20, Villa’s frontman has seven goals and four assists in 13 gameweeks, almost double the output of Calvert-Lewin who has just the four goals and two assists to his name in that same time period. The choice would appear to be an obvious but I just can’t get away from thinking Calvert-Lewin will outscore Watkins in GW35. Seemingly back to full-fitness following his recent time in the treatment room, the Everton frontman has already scored against both Aston Villa and West Ham so far this season. His one goal against Villa the other week, coupled to the hat-trick he scored against West Ham in the Fourth Round of the EFL Cup, would have been good for 20 points if both were played in a double gameweek and that’s before bonuses had been added. Furthermore, in six matches against the current top four (Man City, Man Utd, Leicester and Chelsea), Watkins has failed to find the net once, scoring two points each time. That would appear to set him up for a blank against United and needing to do all his business against the Toffees.