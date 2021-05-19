High School students next up on PASA in Your Casa

Top of the Class, featuring award-winning high school musicians, is the next PASA in Your Casa, the virtual performance series offered by Performing Arts Serving Acadiana (PASA). Top of the Class will air online on at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 23. The performance is free; however, registration on www.eventbrite.com [eventbrite.com] is required in order to receive a link to the stream.

Performing as soloists on instruments ranging from flute to clarinet to saxophone, to trombone and marimba, these high school students all were top scorers in the recent Louisiana Music Educators Association District 3 Solo and Small Ensemble Festival. The district includes Lafayette, Iberia, Vermilion, Evangeline, Acadian, St. Landry and St. Martin parishes.

Soloists include Ella Greenway, flute; Chloe Portier, baritone saxophone; Abigail Valentin, bassoon; Mark Davidson, tenor sax; Ethan P’Pool, marimba; Jacob Leblanc, trombone; Maria Espinoza, flute, and Alphae Leblanc, clarinet. In addition to the soloists, a saxophone quartet--with members Walker Lamkin, Wesley Mire, Thomas Casper and Chloe Portier--will also perform.

“As many people know, the pandemic has taken a toll on the lives of musicians and, in some ways, a greater toll on the lives of student musicians, who have been particularly hampered by the same restrictions that have impacted most of the performing arts world. They have not been able to rehearse as a complete ensemble, and can only recently perform publicly.“ says PASA executive director Jacqueline Lyle. “We are pleased to give these students a platform upon which to perform and to share their talents with our audience. “

Performing Arts Serving Acadiana (PASA) offers performing arts entertainment, focusing on dance, theater and classical music, with occasional forays into other genres. PASA also delivers performing arts activities—master classes, workshops, lecture demonstrations, mobile performances and other offerings—in a variety of locations in the Acadiana area. For more information, log on to www.pasaonline.org [pasaonline.org] , or contact PASA Executive Director Jacqueline Lyle at 337 781-1273 or by email at jackie@pasaonline.org .

