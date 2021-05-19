‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ Will Make You a Cat Person If It Kills You

The flickering glow of the TV screen is usually more than enough incitement to lure my 3-year-old into a deep trance. She’s not a discriminating viewer – if it sparkles, if there is a loud musical overlay, she’s in. I mean, she’s been known to sit through RuPaul’s Drag Race on multiple occasions. Does she ask when all the queens are going to bake cakes because I mostly watch baking shows? Yes. Am I embarrassed by this? Not at all. In fact, she may be on to something.