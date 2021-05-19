newsbreak-logo
Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 12:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Garcitas Creek Near Inez affecting Victoria County. For the Garcitas Creek...including Inez...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Garcitas Creek Near Inez. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 23.2 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The creek is expected to continue to rise to major flood stage, cresting at near 25.8 feet late this afternoon. The creek may remain above flood stage for the next few days. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Major lowland flooding causes significant crop losses and isolates hundreds of livestock in the flood plain pastures. Many roads and bridges near the river flood, including the Highway 59 access road bridge floor and approaches

Goliad County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Refugio, Goliad, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Victoria A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN VICTORIA SOUTHEASTERN GOLIAD...REFUGIO AND EAST CENTRAL BEE COUNTIES At 1038 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Refugio, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Quintana around 1050 AM CDT. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 658 and 668. US Highway 77 between mile markers 598 and 630. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Aransas County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CALHOUN...NORTHEASTERN ARANSAS...EASTERN VICTORIA AND EASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 1225 PM CDT, an area of strong thunderstorms located near Austwell, moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Placedo around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Austwell. This includes the following highways US Highway 59 between mile markers 624 and 636. US Highway 77 between mile markers 598 and 600. US Highway 87 between mile markers 816 and 840.