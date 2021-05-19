Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 12:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Garcitas Creek Near Inez affecting Victoria County. For the Garcitas Creek...including Inez...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Garcitas Creek Near Inez. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 23.2 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The creek is expected to continue to rise to major flood stage, cresting at near 25.8 feet late this afternoon. The creek may remain above flood stage for the next few days. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Major lowland flooding causes significant crop losses and isolates hundreds of livestock in the flood plain pastures. Many roads and bridges near the river flood, including the Highway 59 access road bridge floor and approaches