Maybe they're just tired of seeing sensible cars on the road instead of at "the DUMP!" Most of the time, it's normal and correct to be continuously ashamed that I am, by accident, Bri'ish. But every now and then I feel a sense of national pride flicker, when I fire some vile new thing we're doing into The Drive's work chat and think "god, that's us, that is." Small-car-driving and even smaller-minded, the British condition has two parts: being petty about things and blaming other people for them.