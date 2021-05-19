Flood Advisory issued for Grand by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 11:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the East Troublesome burn area. Some areas affected include the Willow Creek valley along Highway 125. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Grand The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Grand County in north central Colorado * Until 115 PM MDT. * At 1153 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the southeast portion of the East Troublesome burn area. * Rainfall up to one quarter inch can be expected in 15 minutes. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hot Sulphur Springs.

Boulder County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LARIMER COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 221 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Four Corners, or 34 miles southwest of Laramie, moving northeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Four Corners.
Grand County, CO

Heavy snow predicted for mountains

More winter weather is expected early this week, with up to 16 inches of fresh snow forecast by Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of Grand County, including Winter Park, Berthoud Pass and Rocky Mountain National Park starting at 3 p.m. Monday through 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Clear Creek County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 16:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN GRAND AND SOUTHWESTERN BOULDER COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM MDT At 407 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hot Sulphur Spring, or 60 miles southwest of Fort Collins, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Granby, Fraser, Winter Park, Hot Sulphur Springs, Grand Lake, Parshall, Arapahoe Peak, Tabernash, Elkdale, Rollins Pass, Hot Sulphur Spring and Williams Fork Reservoir.
Boulder County, CO

Winter Storm Warning issued for Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org Target Area: Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...A lull in snowfall will occur this morning. However moderate to heavy snow will redevelop by midday. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches expected by 6 pm with the highest amounts above 7500 feet. * WHERE...Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks, The Northern Front Range Foothills, and The Southern Front Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the commute this evening.
Grand County, CO

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 03:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org Target Area: West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snowfall of 2 to 5 inches, heaviest on the Park Range with lower amounts for the Gore Range and below 9000 feet. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Clear Creek County, CO

Winter Storm Warning issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip. org Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches possible, heaviest amounts along and just east of the Continental Divide. Lower amounts expected west of the Divide. * WHERE...Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Monday Night. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel may become very difficult to impossible due to heavy snowfall on roadways. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.