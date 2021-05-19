Flood Advisory issued for Grand by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 11:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the East Troublesome burn area. Some areas affected include the Willow Creek valley along Highway 125. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Grand The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Grand County in north central Colorado * Until 115 PM MDT. * At 1153 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the southeast portion of the East Troublesome burn area. * Rainfall up to one quarter inch can be expected in 15 minutes. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hot Sulphur Springs.alerts.weather.gov