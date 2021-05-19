Flood Advisory issued for Grand by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip. org Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches possible, heaviest amounts along and just east of the Continental Divide. Lower amounts expected west of the Divide. * WHERE...Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Monday Night. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel may become very difficult to impossible due to heavy snowfall on roadways. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.