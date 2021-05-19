newsbreak-logo
Man accused of killing teen in overnight shooting in Lafayette

By KATC News
KATC News
 4 hours ago
A 22-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing a teen overnight in Lafayette.

On May 19, 2021, at 2:00 am, Lafayette Police responded to shots fired in the 1700 block of Eraste Landry Road, according to Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department. Officers located a 16-year-old boy in the yard of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, 22-year-old Igor Fernando Castellanos Tejada was located on a traffic stop shortly after the shooting.

Following questioning, he was transported to the Lafayette Parish Jail and booked on a charge of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and domestic abuse aggravated assault.

The investigation remains ongoing.

