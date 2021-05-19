OPD asking for public's help to locate possible shooting victim

The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a possible victim after an early morning shooting that took place on Wednesday on McCarthy Lane.

According to OPD, officers responded to a call of shots fired on McCarthy Lane on May 19 at approximately 2 a.m.

Just before 2:30 a.m., OPD says officers responded to the Opelousas General Hospital after hospital personnel called to report that a gunshot victim had come into the E.R. for treatment.

Upon arriving at the hospital, OPD says officers spoke with an adult female victim who reported that she was shot while in her vehicle with her boyfriend John Derek Brown in the area of McCarthy Lane.

The female victim received gunshot wounds to her legs, OPD says.

She also stated that her boyfriend was possibly struck by gunfire, but he fled from the vehicle on foot before she drove to the hospital.

The female victim was admitted into a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to OPD, officers would like to have the public assist in locating Brown to determine if he maybe in need of medical treatment for any injuries sustained from the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and no definitive suspects or motives have been determined at this time, OPD says.

A white vehicle seen in the area may have been involved in the shooting.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting or the whereabouts of Brown contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel