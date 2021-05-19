newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana Crime & Safety

OPD asking for public's help to locate possible shooting victim

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EXFvd_0a4dPPVF00

The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a possible victim after an early morning shooting that took place on Wednesday on McCarthy Lane.

According to OPD, officers responded to a call of shots fired on McCarthy Lane on May 19 at approximately 2 a.m.

Just before 2:30 a.m., OPD says officers responded to the Opelousas General Hospital after hospital personnel called to report that a gunshot victim had come into the E.R. for treatment.

Upon arriving at the hospital, OPD says officers spoke with an adult female victim who reported that she was shot while in her vehicle with her boyfriend John Derek Brown in the area of McCarthy Lane.

The female victim received gunshot wounds to her legs, OPD says.

She also stated that her boyfriend was possibly struck by gunfire, but he fled from the vehicle on foot before she drove to the hospital.

The female victim was admitted into a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to OPD, officers would like to have the public assist in locating Brown to determine if he maybe in need of medical treatment for any injuries sustained from the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and no definitive suspects or motives have been determined at this time, OPD says.

A white vehicle seen in the area may have been involved in the shooting.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting or the whereabouts of Brown contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

KATC News

KATC News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Opelousas, LA
Opelousas, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Victim Of Shooting#Gunshot Wounds#Medical Personnel#Opd#App#Breaking News#Hospital Personnel#Medical Treatment#Early Morning#Tipsters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Twitter
Related
Louisiana Crime & Safetykadn.com

Opelousas man arrested after allegedly resisting arrest during a traffic stop

Opelousas - According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, “On May 14, 2021 a St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was stopped at a traffic light at the I-49 Service Road and Creswell Lane intersection when a dark colored SUV stopped next to the deputy in the left turn only lane. The SUV drove from the left lane of travel, disregarding the red light, crossing the right lane to make an illegal right turn. No turn signal was used, and the SUV crossed in front of the deputy and another motorist before heading west on Creswell Lane.”
Louisiana Crime & SafetyEunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Office Arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. May 15-17 Jamie Wayne Johnson, 34, 100 block of Mayflower Drive, Opelousas. Aggravated second degree battery, domestic abuse battery (child endangerment). Arrested by Opelousas Police. Robert Arnard, 62, 100 block of Highway 31, Arnaudville. Reckless operation of a motor vehicle, hit and run. Arrested by St. Landry…
Missouri Crime & SafetyPosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Missouri Crime & Safetywbrz.com

Louisiana man, 78, arrested in decades-old murder case out of Missouri

FRANKLIN, La. - An elderly man was arrested in south Louisiana this week after investigators say he implicated himself in a murder that happened over 36 years ago. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, was arrested Monday on a warrant for second-degree murder out of Camden County, Missouri. The charges relate to the 1984 killing of Diana Lukosius, which prosecutors referred to as "the most infamous crime in Camden County" when announcing the breakthrough.
Louisiana Crime & SafetyPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Opelousas Shooting Suspect Being Sought

An Opelousas man is been sought for allegedly shooting a woman multiple times during an argument according to Major Mark Guidry with the Opelousas Police Department in a press release. Guidry says police are trying to find the alleged shooter, Donvonta Mallet. Officials say this situation all started at around...
Louisiana Crime & SafetyPosted by
KATC News

Opelousas man accused of attempted murder following April drive-by-shooting

OPELOUSAS. La. - Police arrested a 21-year-old Opelousas man for his involvement in an April shooting on Park Avenue. On Wednesday, investigators with the Opelousas Police Department served an arrest warrant on Antonio D’Anthony King, Jr. for charges of assault by drive-by shooting, and attempted first-degree murder (two counts), according to Major Mark Guidry, spokesperson for the Department.
Louisiana Crime & SafetyLake Charles American Press

1 teen dead, 3 hurt when stolen SUV crashes after chase ends

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy was fatally thrown from an SUV when the stolen vehicle crashed and overturned after a chase had ended, Louisiana State Police said. A trooper had tried to stop the speeding Ford Explorer on U.S. Highway 167 shortly after 2 a.m. Monday and chased it briefly, but slowed down because bad weather made the speed unsafe, according to a news release.
Louisiana Crime & Safetykadn.com

Suspect Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Lucky's Truck Stop in Opelousas at Gunpoint

On, December 5, 2020, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in regards to an armed robbery at the Lucky’s 190 Truck Stop in Opelousas, La. It was determined that the male suspect wearing a blue sweatshirt with grey trim around the neck area, green camouflage pants, brown cap and grey tennis shoes entered the store with a firearm and demanded money from an employee. When the suspect obtained cash, he fled the business.
Louisiana Crime & Safetytheadvocate.com

Four seriously injured in Krotz Springs explosion during crawfish boil

Four people were injured in an explosion Saturday afternoon during a crawfish boil in a Krotz Springs neighborhood, KATC reports. St. Landry Parish President Jesse Bellard told KATC that four people were airlifted to hospitals — two to Lafayette, one to Baton Rouge and one to Opelousas — with varying injuries. One person had burns on 30 to 40% of the body, and another suffered internal damage, according to Bellard. The extent of their injuries remains unknown, he said.
Louisiana Crime & Safetyevangelinetoday.com

TAKING THEM OFF THE STREETS

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office releases the following:. On the 2nd of May 2021 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Department, stopped a vehicle on Opelousas road for traffic violations. Deputies conducted an interview with the driver and it led to Marijuana being found. The driver was charged as follows.