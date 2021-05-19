Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org Target Area: Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...A lull in snowfall will occur this morning. However moderate to heavy snow will redevelop by midday. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches expected by 6 pm with the highest amounts above 7500 feet. * WHERE...Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks, The Northern Front Range Foothills, and The Southern Front Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the commute this evening.