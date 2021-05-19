Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 11:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 100 PM MDT. * At 1135 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the central portion of the Cameron Peak burn area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rustic. This includes the following streams and drainages Bennett Creek, Little Beaver Creek, Manhattan Creek, Dry Creek, Poudre Pass Creek, Roaring River, Mummy Pass Creek, and Fall Creek.

Boulder County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boulder, or 27 miles northwest of Denver, moving northwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Boulder, Jamestown, Sunshine and Niwot.
Colorado GovernmentEstes Park Trail Gazette

Recent rain and snow easing drought in Larimer County

The past few wet months are making a dent in Larimer County’s drought conditions. According to drought.gov, 53,118 people in the county are still affected by drought, down 36.4% since last week and down since last month. The website reports that 17.7% of people in Larimer County are currently impacted...
Colorado GovernmentEstes Park Trail Gazette

Larimer County holds flood risk webinar

On Thursday, Emergency Operations Director at the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Justin Whitesell and Larimer County Director of Emergency Management Lori Hodges came together via webinar to discuss what last fall’s wildfire season means for the upcoming summer season and the possibility of floods. The webinar, which was facilitated by...
Boulder County, COweather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org Target Area: Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...A lull in snowfall will occur this morning. However moderate to heavy snow will redevelop by midday. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches expected by 6 pm with the highest amounts above 7500 feet. * WHERE...Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks, The Northern Front Range Foothills, and The Southern Front Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the commute this evening.