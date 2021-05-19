What's Happening With Salesforce Stock Today?

U.S. stock futures fell Monday after Friday's strong rally. However, Friday's gains of more than 1% for the Dow and S&P 500 and over 2% for the Nasdaq were not enough to make up for sharp declines earlier last week. The Dow and S&P 500 saw weekly declines more than 1% each, while the Nasdaq sank over 2% in its worst weekly performances since February. (CNBC)