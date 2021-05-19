newsbreak-logo
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua: What to know about the muddled heavyweight title picture

By Brent Brookhouse
CBS Sports
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter loads of hype, weeks of uncertainty and the securing of the biggest site fee in the history of boxing, it seemed the battle for the undisputed heavyweight championship between WBC champion Tyson Fury and WBO, WBA and IBF champ Anthony Joshua was finally a done deal. Then, an arbitrator ruled Fury must face Deontay Wilder in a third bout between the two before mid September and everything was muddied.

