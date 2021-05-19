ReFresh Our Heroes: Yard sale Sunday will help Grand Strand first responders
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County church group is raising money to help area first responders. You can help by attending their yard sale this weekend. The donations will go towards ReFresh Our Heroes. ReFresh stands for Refreshing First Responders in Emergency Situations. The group will work with VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) during natural disasters such as hurricanes to assist victims and first responders.wpde.com