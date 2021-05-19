newsbreak-logo
Bitcoin drops 16% as stocks fall in third day of downturn

nbc16.com
 1 hour ago

(AP) — Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading Wednesday as the market's downturn entered into a third day. Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies dropped sharply. The S&P 500 index was down 0.5% as of 1:09 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 230 points, or...

nbc16.com
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Wall St weighed down by falling tech stocks

(Reuters) - Technology stocks pulled Wall Street's main indexes lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite index falling about 1% as signs of growing inflationary pressures raised concern about monetary policy tightening. Six of the 11 major S&P sectors declined, with technology shedding about 1.3%. Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp...
Retaileconomies.com

Dollar falls for the third straight day

The US dollar fell against its peers on Monday, deepening its losses for the third straight day following a drop in the US Treasury bond yields, and weak US retail sales data, which dampened odds for the US Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. The dollar index fell 0.15%...
Stocksetftrends.com

Stock ETFs Decline after Volatile Week of Trading

Stocks and index ETFs started the week with losses, as the technology sector drove the major benchmarks lower under Monday, adding to the downside pressure from the prior week’s higher-than-expected inflation readings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 0.6% apiece, while as the tech sector pulled...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Drops 200 Points As Disney Weighs; Tech Stocks Drag Nasdaq; Bitcoin Dives

Stocks extended last week's losses as the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled nearly 200 points and tech stocks again pressured the Nasdaq. The Nasdaq was down 0.9%, the S&P 500 fell 0.6% and the Dow Jones industrials gave up 0.5% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 dipped 0.7%. Volume was mixed, higher on the NYSE but lower on the Nasdaq, vs. the same time Friday.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Crypto stocks bounce after US$6b drop as Bitcoin churns

(May 15): Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks are recovering from a bloody four-day slide that had wiped out roughly $6.1 billion in value from a basket of companies tied to the fortunes of the volatile digital-asset world. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s 17% jump led the way on Friday, as the shares halted a...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Struggles With Inflation Spike; Tesla Sales Fall, Elon Musk Turns On Bitcoin As Coinbase Reports

The stock market rally came under pressure as the major indexes tumbled amid a sharp rise in inflation. Stocks did bounce back late in the week but still had significant losses. Housing-related stocks and highly valued stocks were notable losers. Tesla (TSLA) sales plunged in China while CEO Elon Musk turned against Bitcoin for environmental reasons. Coinbase (COIN) reported booming growth in its first earnings report as a public company, but slightly missed views.
StocksCNET

Bitcoin, Dogecoin prices fall after Musk says Tesla is dropping Bitcoin

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shook the cryptocurrency world on Wednesday when he tweeted his company will no longer accept Bitcoin as a form of payment for its vehicles. After Musk shared the news, multiple crypto coins took a dive, including the popular meme coin Dogecoin. Bitcoin's price fell sharply by...
MarketsPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Bitcoin Has Dropped by Up To 15% In Only A Few Days Since Reaching New Highs

Bitcoin fell quite enough as 15% intraday early Sunday, the most significant implied volatility declines since February, only days after reaching new peaks. The reason for the sell-off is unknown, and according to Bloomberg, the fall in the world’s most excellent deposit money was due to rumors that the US Treasury could act decisively against financial fraud carried out and use digital assets. The US Treasury did not promptly return interview requests from USA TODAY, and Independently, Reuters claimed, citing software site CoinMarketCap, that a failure in China’s Xinjiang province, which controls a lot of Mining equipment, would have been to account for the sell-off.
StocksMotley Fool

Bitcoin Drops 12%. Is This a Buying Opportunity?

Bitcoin's lost its shine for Elon Musk, but should you buy?. The price of Bitcoin has dropped 12% in the past 24 hours after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the firm would no longer accept Bitcoin purchases. Tesla's move was based on a concern about Bitcoin's carbon footprint. "We are...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin Stocks Skyrocketed Today

After taking a brief step back earlier this week, popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has come roaring back to life today. According to CoinDesk, its price has recovered about 7% from lows hit earlier this week -- lows hit after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to social media and criticized Bitcoin's carbon footprint.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Bitcoin Falls Below $47,000

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bitcoin continues lower and is trading below $47,000 following headlines Binance is said to face investigations from Justice Dept, IRS. This added to pressure seen in the cryptocurrency after Elon Musk said Tesla would stop accepting it as payment for cars due to environmental concerns. Bitcoin was hovering near $60,000 earlier in the week.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks fall for third day on U.S. inflation fears

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on Thursday, as a shocking rise in U.S. inflation and concerns that the Federal Reserve's tightening may come earlier than expected sapped investor sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI fell 8.71 points, or 0.28%, to 3,152.95 by 0137 GMT, after declining as much as 1.83% in early trade. ** On Wednesday, Wall Street was blindsided when data showed U.S. consumer prices jumped by the most in nearly 12 years in April as booming demand amid a reopening economy met supply constraints at home and abroad. ** Among the heavyweights in South Korea, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.25% and peer SK Hynix declined 1.26%, while LG Chem lost 1.62% and Naver shed 1.46%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 436.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board, after offloading net 2.70 trillion won ($2.39 billion) a day earlier, the second-biggest amount on record. ** The won was quoted at 1,129.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.45% lower than its previous close at 1,124.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,129.3 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,128.9. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 110.88. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 1.136%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.7 basis points to 2.162%. ($1 = 1,129.2500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)