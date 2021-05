Meet some of the exceptional members of the School of Health Sciences’ Class of 2021 who are looking forward to continuing their education after graduation. Before beginning his Master of Public Health at the University of New Haven, Yao Doe ’21 MPH spent nine years working in the healthcare field in Ghana and Togo. Despite his extensive experience, he says he was very shy when he began his time as a Charger. It was the opportunities he had at the University that helped him to come out of his shell while growing as a leader.