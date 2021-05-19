newsbreak-logo
Science drill ship sets depth record off Japan

BBC
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA new deep-ocean record has been set for a scientific drilling operation. Researchers working off the coast of Japan lowered a giant piston corer through more than 8km of water in order to pull sediments from the seabed. It took two hours and 40 minutes simply for the equipment to...

