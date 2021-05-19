How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Making a Difference on Their 3-Year Wedding Anniversary
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their third wedding anniversary by highlighting a cause close to their hearts. On Wednesday, May 19, three years after the two exchanged vows in a royal wedding ceremony in London televised around the world, the couple's Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen announced a new joint initiative to build a Community Relief Center in India, which is struggling to deal with a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.www.eonline.com