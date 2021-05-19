A Disappointed St-Pierre Says Dana White Blocked De La Hoya Fight

UFC president Dana White says that Tony Ferguson will be back in the lightweight elite with a win over Beneil Dariush at UFC 262. Ferguson is coming off of a rough 2020 that saw him lose via TKO to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 and then via unanimous decision to Charles Oliveira at UFC 256. Coming into the year, Ferguson was one of the top-three lightweights in the world, but after losing in such one-sided fashion to both Gaethje and Oliveira, it’s fair to question where he sits in the division now. At age 37, Ferguson is one of the oldest lightweights on the UFC roster and after seeing how poorly he performed, there are many fans who think he’s on a sharp decline.