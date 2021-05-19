A Disappointed St-Pierre Says Dana White Blocked De La Hoya Fight
After Dana White was recently accused of blocking a fight between Georges St-Pierre (GSP) and Oscar De La Hoya, GSP has now confirmed the news in disappointment. Last week, both Oscar De La Hoya and Triller executive Ryan Kavanaugh stated that Dana White prevented a boxing match between UFC legend Georges St-Pierre and De La Hoya from happening. After De La Hoya was quoted in calling White a “fuck nut,” he posted on Instagram that he’d be willing to add an extra $250,000 from his fight purse to go to a charity of Dana White’s choosing.www.mmanews.com