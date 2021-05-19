newsbreak-logo
Behind Viral Videos

This 53-second video is a glimpse through the doors of perception

By Popkin
Boing Boing
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this trippy video of a man who comes across some found footage on the sidewalk. He repairs the tape, and then plays it only to find a video of himself watching a video of himself watching a video of himself and so on. Then, the first version of his many selves disappears and the found footage cuts to a recording of the man finding the found footage. My mind feels sufficiently warped and now I'm ready to take on the day. The artist credited underneath the video is "Johann Johannsson."

