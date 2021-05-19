This 53-second video is a glimpse through the doors of perception

2019’s self-titled debut by this unusual quartet was such an understated and solid recording, I was worried that it would be a one-off. These concerns were allayed last week with the announcement of a sophomore effort, Churning of the Ocean, to be released June 11 on TROST Records. I use the word “unusual” because of the group members’ disparate backgrounds. Ranaldo is well known for his key role in Sonic Youth, Jarmusch is a musician and filmmaker, Urselli a producer and confidant of John Zorn, and Pandi one of the most versatile drummers of his generation. The music is rather unconventional as well.